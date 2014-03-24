(Adds details, comments)
By Giulio Piovaccari and Helene Durand
MILAN/LONDON, March 24 Italy's largest bank by
assets, UniCredit, started advertising a new hybrid
dollar-denominated bond at an investors' roadshow in Europe and
Asia on Monday.
UniCredit is seeking to beef up its capital base with the
risky but increasingly popular type of security, which it hopes
to issue later this year, and bankers close to the deal have
said it plans to raise the equivalent of 2 billion euros
.
The lender posted a 2013 loss of 14 billion euros ($19
billion), the biggest ever by an Italian bank, after taking huge
writedowns on bad loans and past acquisitions to clean up its
balance sheet in time for an industry-wide asset review by
European regulators.
Its perpetual Additional Tier 1 bond is a hybrid bond as it
combines both debt and equity characteristics. This new-style
hybrid bond is riskier than regular bonds because investors
suffer automatic losses if the capital that the issuing bank
holds against risks falls below a certain level.
Such innovative financial products have been well received
in the current environment of ample liquidity and low interest
rates, as investors moving capital out of emerging markets look
elsewhere for high returns.
European banks including Santander, Credit Agricole
, Societe Generale and KBC have all
issued or announced plans to issue these kind of hybrid bonds.
"UniCredit has announced a three-day roadshow in Asia and
Europe to discuss a potential Additional Tier I transaction,
which may be launched in the near future subject to market
conditions," a UniCredit spokeswoman said.
The roadshow, which runs until Wednesday, is taking place in
Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Frankfurt, Paris and in
Switzerland, a banking source said. It will only be offered to
investors who are not resident in the United States.
UniCredit, Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale
and UBS will act as joint bookrunners for the bond,
banking sources said.
The sources also said the issuance had a mechanism that
triggers a temporary writedown on the value of the bond if the
bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - the best quality portion of
the capital a bank must put aside against risks - falls below
5.125 percent.
UniCredit's Common Equity Tier 1 capital stood at 9.4
percent of the lender's risk-weighted assets at the end of 2013.
The Merrill Lynch CoCo index, an index created to track
these new-style bonds, hit a low of 100.529 at the end of
January and was trading below 103 for most of February but has
since recovered and was quoted at 103.035 at Friday's close.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
