MILAN, April 18 UniCredit's Italian government bond holdings are in line with the level of around 38 billion euros it had at the end of December, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Wednesday.

Concerns that Italian banks used cheap funds from the European Central Bank to sharply increase their exposure to domestic government bonds have weighed on the lenders' share price in recent weeks as Italian yields have risen. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)