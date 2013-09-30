BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
MILAN, Sept 30 Italian bank UniCredit said on Monday it would repay ahead of maturity Lower Tier II subordinated notes due in 2018 worth 350 million pounds ($564 mln).
The bank said in a note it would repay the loan at par on Oct. 16, after receiving an authorisation by the Bank of Italy.
Italian lenders have moved to comply with new European capital rules which will change the way subordinated notes are booked as part of a bank's regulatory capital. ($1 = 0.6203 British pounds) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Louise Heavens)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .