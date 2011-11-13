MILAN Nov 13 UniCredit's strategic committee was discussing on Sunday a capital increase of up to 7.5 billion euros to be launched in the first quarter of next year, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources said the aim was to launch the rights issue on Jan. 9, 2012, depending on market conditions.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi)