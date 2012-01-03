MILAN Jan 3 The board of UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by assets, will discuss on Wednesday the terms of a 7.5 billion euro capital increase aimed at shoring up its financial strength, a source close to the bank told Reuters.

UniCredit faces a 7.97 billion euro capital shortfall -- the biggest among Italian lenders -- to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority to protect the region's lenders from a spreading debt crisis.

The cash call could be launched as soon as Jan. 9. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)