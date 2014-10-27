MILAN Oct 27 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, does not plan to distribute excess capital, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.

"No, I certainly don't think so ... It's capital which we'll certainly need for organic growth," Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a conference.

Ghizzoni said it was too soon to say if the bank's dividend policy would be confirmed. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Stephen Jewkes)