BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 9.5 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 27 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, does not plan to distribute excess capital, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.
"No, I certainly don't think so ... It's capital which we'll certainly need for organic growth," Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a conference.
Ghizzoni said it was too soon to say if the bank's dividend policy would be confirmed. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Sl Green Realty Corp - CEO Marc Holliday's total compensation for 2016 was $17.3 million versus $23 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMWco2) Further company coverage: