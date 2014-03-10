BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - Unicredit is expected to announce plans on Tuesday to raise the equivalent of 2 billion Additional Tier 1 bonds, becoming the first Italian bank to use these risky bonds to boost its capital base.
The Italian lender is rumoured to be looking to issue the securities in the dollar market, and will make the announcement as part of its results.
Citigroup, HSBC and Societe Generale are among the banks that are said to be mandated for the trade although sources believe other investment banks will also be managing. UniCredit and the banks declined to comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand and Silvia Aloisi, in Milan; editing by Alex Chambers)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.