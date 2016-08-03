MILAN Aug 3 Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, is looking at ways to plug an estimated capital shortfall of 7-8 billion euros ($8-$9 billion) through a share issue and asset sales, two sources close to the matter said.

UniCredit declined to comment.

One of the sources, speaking before the bank released results on Wednesday, said the bank would look to limit the size of the stock issue by also selling assets as soon as next month.

A second source said new Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier would not shy away from a large cash call as he wanted to once and for all address market concerns over the bank's capital position. ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)