MILAN Aug 4 UniCredit on Thursday
provided more detail on how it calculated its core capital ratio
in the first half of the year, saying the bank had taken a more
conservative approach.
Italy's biggest bank by assets, which reported first-half
results on Wednesday, said on its website its core capital ratio
(CET 1), a measure of financial strength, came in at 10.33
percent at the end of June, down from 10.45 percent three months
earlier.
The unexpected drop pushed the bank's shares down sharply on
Wednesday as it intensified expectations the bank will have to
raise billions of euros to bolster its capital levels.
UniCredit's core capital levels lag behind those of several
rivals and the bank is widely expected to launch a share issue
in coming months.
The comparison figure for end-March was lower than the
pro-forma 10.85 percent figure the bank had provided when it
released first-quarter results. The bank clarified on Thursday
this was because it had restated the March figure, excluding a
number of items such as deferred tax credits.
This more conservative approach followed the arrival of
Frenchman Jean-Pierre Mustier as chief executive on July 12.
The bank also said in a footnote to slides on its website
that for regulatory purposes the CET 1 ratio at the end of March
stood at 10.26 percent after excluding a scrip dividend the bank
is paying on last year's accounts.
Analysts at Mediobanca and JPMorgan said that while the
market was spooked by the drop in the headline CET 1 ratio, the
more conservative reporting methodology was welcome.
UniCredit's shares were 3.94 percent higher by 1050 GMT.
