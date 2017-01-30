MILAN Jan 30 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit
said on Monday its end-2016 capital ratios will not
meet requirements set by the European Central Bank as it
prepares to launch a 13-billion euro ($13.9 billion) rights
issue to boost its financial strength.
In a preliminary document for the fund raising the bank said
the decline in its capital ratios was due to 12.2 billion euros
of one-off charges it plans to book in the fourth quarter to
increase its coverage of problematic loans.
($1 = 0.9347 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)