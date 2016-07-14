ROME, July 14 UniCredit will have to
evaluate the possibility of carrying out a capital increase
because asset sales concluded this week will not be sufficient
to satisfy the European Central Bank, UniCredit's chairman said
on Thursday.
Italy's biggest bank by assets sold minority stakes in two
units for 1.1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) on Tuesday as new
Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier moved swiftly on his first
day in the job to strengthen its capital.
"We have to look at a capital increase because I don't
believe that the European Central Bank will be satisfied with
what we've done," Giuseppe Vita told Reuters on the sidelines of
an event in Rome.
"Either way, we need to give Mustier time to work as he's
just arrived."
($1 = 0.9004 euros)
