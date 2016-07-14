ROME, July 14 UniCredit will have to evaluate the possibility of carrying out a capital increase because asset sales concluded this week will not be sufficient to satisfy the European Central Bank, UniCredit's chairman said on Thursday.

Italy's biggest bank by assets sold minority stakes in two units for 1.1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) on Tuesday as new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier moved swiftly on his first day in the job to strengthen its capital.

"We have to look at a capital increase because I don't believe that the European Central Bank will be satisfied with what we've done," Giuseppe Vita told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

"Either way, we need to give Mustier time to work as he's just arrived."

