BERGAMO Italy Oct 1 UniCredit CEO
Federico Ghizzoni said on Wednesday he was "extremely satisfied"
by the performance of Central and Eastern European markets where
the Italian lender operates, including Bulgaria and Romania.
Bad loans at Bulgarian banks have already peaked apart from
a possible future spike stemming from troubles at Corpbank, the
chief executive of major lender UniCredit's Bulgarian
subsidiary, Bulbank, said on Monday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference near Milan,
Ghizzoni added that the sale of UniCredit's UCCMB bad loans unit
should be finalised within the next 2-3 weeks.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic)