VIENNA Nov 22 The head of UniCredit's business in central and eastern Europe said he was cautiously optimistic about the region, which he said was "in much better shape" than before the financial crisis erupted in 2008.

"We have a cautiously optimistic view of the situation, implying a development that is basically what we have seen today," Gianni Franco Papa told reporters, although he added the situation could become unpredicatable if a major problem spread from the euro area.

Papa also said on Tuesday that new rules on bank lending in the region put forward by Austrian regulators this week were in line with the bank's own targets but said such regulatory efforts should be coordinated internationally.

"We need the right degree of flexibility" in implementing the plan, he added.

