ROME, June 23 Italy's central bank chief urged
UniCredit on Thursday to find a new chief executive
quickly -- the latest top financial official to call for a swift
succession at the helm of the country's largest bank by assets.
"It is obvious that we are asking that this process is
concluded quickly," Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told a
parliamentary hearing, adding that the bank's next chief
executive must improve UniCredit's financial position.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni agreed to step down on May
24 but the bank has yet to find a replacement.
