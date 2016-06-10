(Recasts lead, adds analyst comment, CDP CEO comment)

MILAN, June 10 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, will not appoint a new chief executive to replace Federico Ghizzoni before the end of July, the bank's chairman said on Friday, as the company's shares continued to fall.

Ghizzoni, who has been at the helm of UniCredit since 2010, agreed on May 24 to step down when a successor is found.

Since then the bank has made no official comment on when it expects a replacement to be hired and sources have reported disagreement among the board over the ideal candidate.

"For the new CEO... we will have to wait until at least the end of July," Giuseppe Vita told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

Shares in UniCredit, which have fallen almost 20 percent since May 24, were down 5.4 percent at 1321 GMT on Friday after a board meeting on Thursday ended with no announcement.

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Reuters on Thursday he hoped UniCredit would name a new CEO quickly, adding he expected a successor to be named within "a few weeks" and fully installed by the end of the summer.

Earlier this month the Cariverona banking foundation, which owns around 3 percent of UniCredit, urged a quick decision, while sources have told Reuters that some institutional investors were losing patience with the pace of progress in finding a new head.

Candidates tipped for the job of CEO include Frenchman Jean-Pierre Mustier, a former Societe Generale and UniCredit executive, Merrill Lynch's Italy chief Marco Morelli and the CEO of investment bank Mediobanca, Alberto Nagel.

The two top managers at state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) have also been mentioned, but On Friday CDP CEO Fabio Gallia said he was committed to his present job.

"The long drawn-out process to find a replacement is a further signal of the lack of harmony between the shareholders and the slowness of the decision-making process," said Luca Comi, banking analyst at Milan broker ICBPI.

UniCredit chose head hunter Egon Zehnder earlier this month to help it select a new chief executive.

Ghizzoni's decision to step down followed shareholder discontent over the bank's share price performance, profitability and stretched capital base.

On Friday Vita said there was a problem with capital and added the bank had to find ways of bolstering its financial strength.

"There are many paths, some of them we can take in the interim, the others will be chosen by the new CEO," he said.

"With the new CEO we will agree a new strategy which however cannot involve a complete change of route," he said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)