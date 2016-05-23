MADRID May 23 UniCredit Chief
Executive Federico Ghizzoni said in Madrid on Monday the
situation inside the struggling Italian bank was under control
ahead of an extraordinary board meeting on governance issues set
for Tuesday.
"There is nothing dramatic going on inside the group, the
situation is definitely under control ... We don't have any
tension," Ghizzoni said at an event at Madrid's stock exchange
to launch a new Spanish office.
Ghizzoni has headed Italy's largest bank by assets since
2010 but has faced calls to resign amid growing shareholder
discontent over its weak share price performance, stretched
capital position and low profitability when compared to rivals.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Paul Day)