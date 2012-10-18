MILAN Oct 18 The CEO of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday he expected a growth in bad loans for Italian lenders to be nearing its peak.

Speaking to reporters after a board meeting, Federico Ghizzoni forecast several months of market volatility even after an easing of pressures on Italian borrowing costs.

UniCredit has completed its funding for 2012 and may issue more bonds to frontload some of its 2013 funding this year if favourable market conditions materialise, he said, adding the bank's liquidity was "more than good".

"The important thing is that the growth in bad loans is contained and I believe that we are nearing a peak," Ghizzoni told reporters. "I think Italian banks can manage this because of their capital levels."

He said the lender will decide whether to pay a dividend this year, after scrapping it in 2011, only once its 2012 books are closed.

Ghizzoni said that despite a more positive market tone, the spread between interest rates European companies had to pay in different EU countries remained high and unjustified, adding he backed an acceleration in the creation of a European banking union to address this.

"Over time this creates a problem. The euro (zone) itself cannot keep going with such a high spread in interest rates," Ghizzoni said.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)