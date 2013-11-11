MILAN Nov 11 The CEO of UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, said on Monday he expected loan loss charges this year to fall from 2102, but he said a Bank of Italy inspection and an upcoming ECB health-check may require more "provisioning efforts".

Federico Ghizzoni also told reporters a revaluation of the Bank of Italy's capital could result in a capital boost of 15-20 basis points for UniCredit, but warned this was a rough estimate and there was still a lot of regulatory uncertainty on the issue. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)