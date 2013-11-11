Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
MILAN Nov 11 The CEO of UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, said on Monday he expected loan loss charges this year to fall from 2102, but he said a Bank of Italy inspection and an upcoming ECB health-check may require more "provisioning efforts".
Federico Ghizzoni also told reporters a revaluation of the Bank of Italy's capital could result in a capital boost of 15-20 basis points for UniCredit, but warned this was a rough estimate and there was still a lot of regulatory uncertainty on the issue. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.