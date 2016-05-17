MILAN May 17 Major shareholders of UniCredit
, Italy's biggest bank by assets, took a major step
forward in pushing for the replacement of Chief Executive
Federico Ghizzoni, asking the chairman to find ways to
strengthen governance, sources said.
The shareholders, representing around 15 percent of the
bank, met Chairman Giuseppe Vita on Monday and mandated him to
come up with a plan in consultation with investors, including
the option of Ghizzoni's departure, five sources close to the
matter said.
Ghizzoni, who has headed UniCredit since 2010, has faced
growing shareholder discontent over the bank's weak share price
performance, stretched capital position and low profitability
when compared to rival Intesa Sanpaolo.
However, the bank's investors have so far failed to reach an
agreement on a successor, the sources said.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio, writing by
Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)