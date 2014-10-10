MILAN Oct 10 (repeats with no changes in text)
Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit said on Thursday it
would decide by next week whether to go ahead with the sale of
its bad loans unit, UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB).
The bank is still awaiting offers from two bidders, and
those should come in the next few days, Chief Executive Federico
Ghizzoni told foreign reporters in Milan.
"By mid-October we will decide whether to go ahead with one
buyer or stop the process," Ghizzoni said. "We are in the final
days."
A consortium comprising U.S. asset manager Fortress
and Italian property group Prelios is in pole position
to buy the unit, three sources close to the matter told Reuters
on Friday.
Fortress and Prelios are pitted against a group of investors
led by U.S. private equity fund Lone Star after UniCredit drew
up a shortlist of potential bidders last month.
UCCMB manages more than 40 billion euros of non-performing
loans that belong to both UniCredit and to third parties.
The sale, which could yield Italy's biggest bank by assets
around 700 million euros ($882 million), was part of UniCredit's
plan to strengthen its balance sheet ahead of the outcome of a
Europe-wide bank asset review.
Ghizzoni said the bank was in talks to sell more bad loans
portfolios but did not envisage further disposals of units after
listing just over a third of its online bank Fineco this summer
and starting talks with Santander to merge its fund
Pioneer with the Spanish bank's own asset managing business.
The Pioneer deal is expected to be signed by the end of
November.
Ghizzoni also said that UniCredit could strenghten its
foothold in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, not through
acquisitions but by opening more offices, branches or by allying
itself with local lenders.
"We are reviewing our presence outside Europe and there will
certainly be some decisions," he said.
He confirmed the bank's 2-billion euro net profit target for
this year and said he did not expect the upcoming results of a
Europe-wide health check of lenders to pose any systemic threat
for Italian banks.
"I expect that any shortfall (for Italian lenders) will be
manageable at the country level, without the need to tap funds
in Brussels."
He said he expected a wave of consolidation among Italian
banks, which are beset by low profitability, but UniCredit was
not interested in domestic acquisitions.
"We have finished three years of restructuring, we are doing
well," he said, adding that pre-tax operating profit in Italy
was growing in the "double digit (range), closer to 20 percent
than to 10 percent."
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)