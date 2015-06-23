MILAN, June 23 Italy's UniCredit will fine-tune its 2013-2018 business plan before the end of this year to take account of the new economic scenario and lower interest rates, the bank's CEO said on Monday.

"We are evaluating a series of measures to contain costs... and relaunch revenues," Federico Ghizzoni said in comments embargoed to Tuesday. He said the focus would be on fees and commissions rather than net interest income.

UniCredit is looking to grow its international footprint outside Europe and strengthen its presence in China, the Middle East and Central and South America, the CEO said.

"Not through acquisition but alliances with local banks," he said.

UniCredit, present in 17 countries, is Italy's biggest bank in terms of assets.

Ghizzoni said the stake of around 4 percent owned by Libyan investors in UniCredit was "in effect blocked".

"For us it changes nothing but we recognise that there are several interlocutors," he said.

In May the bank restored ties with its Libyan shareholders that had previously run into difficulty after a temporary seizure of Libyan assets in Italy.

Asked about the project to pool, together with rival Intesa Sanpaolo, a package of soured loans worth around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a vehicle controlled by U.S. private equity fund KKR, Ghizzoni said the official agreement would be completed in coming days.

He said UniCredit and Intesa were, for now, the only banks in the agreement.

"But the platform is open... (other banks) can come in when they want," he said.

On Greece the CEO said everything possible had to be done to prevent a default for the benefit of the whole euro zone.

But he said if a default were to ensue it would be a problem above all for Athens, since for the euro zone it was manageable in the mid-term.

Short-term there could be euro-dollar volatility and an impact on interest rates in southern peripheral countries, including Italy, he said. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)