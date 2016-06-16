Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
MILAN, June 16 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, aims to draw up a shortlist of candidates to replace Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni by end-June as pressure mounts from some shareholders to appoint a new boss quickly, three sources close to the matter said.
Two of the sources told Reuters on Thursday the shortlist would likely comprise three names. These should be an internal candidate, and two outsiders - an Italian and a foreigner. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio)
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.