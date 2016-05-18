MILAN May 18 UniCredit is to start looking for a potential external successor to Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni after pressure from top investors in Italy's biggest bank by assets, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

A group of disgruntled shareholders asked UniCredit Chairman Giuseppe Vita to begin a search for a new CEO in a closed-door meeting on Monday, the sources said.

UniCredit now plans to engage a headhunter in response to the pressure to replace Ghizzoni, who faces growing discontent over the bank's weak share price, stretched capital position and low profitability compared to rival Intesa Sanpaolo.

Some shareholders want to find a new chief executive who can carry out a restructuring, said a source familiar with Monday's discussions. They are open to hiring a foreigner, though they would prefer an Italian to run the bank, the source added.

However, there is a consensus among the shareholders that candidates should come from outside the bank, the sources said.

A UniCredit spokesman declined to comment.

Among those seen as potential successors, sources have cited UBS's investment banking boss, Andrea Orcel, the head of Mediobanca, Alberto Nagel, and Merrill Lynch's Italy chief, Marco Morelli.

Nagel and Morelli were not immediately available for comment. UBS was not immediately available for comment.

Reports of investor dissatisfaction with Ghizzoni have dogged the bank for months as UniCredit, Italy's only globally systemically important financial institution, has failed to put to rest worries it may need a capital increase.

Pressure grew on Ghizzoni last week after UniCredit reported a dip in its core capital at the end of the first quarter. The stock has lost 44 percent this year, faring worse than Italy's banking index.

The bank's decision to be the sole guarantor of a risky 1.5 billion euros capital increase at mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza has also been questioned.

UniCredit could have been required to raise capital of its own as a result of underwriting the share sale, but was relieved of this obligation by a newly created bank fund, which ended up with a 99 percent stake in Vicenza as the fund-raising flopped.

Asked about reports about his possible exit, Ghizzoni said on May 10 he felt calm and it was up to shareholders and the board to decide.

He said the bank had followed standard procedures for the underwriting of the Vicenza cash call and that the UniCredit board "appreciated the explanations I provided and understood the sense of the transaction." (Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Writing by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Alexander Smith)