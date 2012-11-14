MILAN Nov 14 UniCredit Chief
Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Wednesday he could not rule
out spinning off the bank's Italian operations but the issue was
not on the agenda and no investor had asked for it.
Speculation about a possible spin-off has been swirling
since the bank's Chairman Giuseppe Vita said last month he would
favour such a move.
"It's an option that I do not want to rule out a priori,"
Ghizzoni was quoted as saying in an interview with Italian daily
Il Sole 24 Ore a day after the bank delivered
better-than-expected third-quarter results.
Ghizzoni said the loss-making Italy division, possibly the
weakest in UniCredit's pan-European network, was close to
reaching break-even.
Ghizzoni, whose bank has an indirect interest in Generali
through investment bank Mediobanca, also
said Italy's biggest insurer did not need a capital hike.
"I do not see the urgency (of carrying out a capital hike),"
he said.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by David Cowell)