(Adds UBS 'no comment')
By Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro
MILAN May 18 UniCredit is to start
looking for a potential external successor to Chief Executive
Federico Ghizzoni after pressure from top investors in Italy's
biggest bank by assets, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
A group of disgruntled shareholders asked UniCredit Chairman
Giuseppe Vita to begin a search for a new CEO in a closed-door
meeting on Monday, the sources said.
UniCredit now plans to engage a headhunter in response to
the pressure to replace Ghizzoni, who faces growing discontent
over the bank's weak share price, stretched capital position and
low profitability compared to rival Intesa Sanpaolo.
Some shareholders want to find a new chief executive who can
carry out a restructuring, said a source familiar with Monday's
discussions. They are open to hiring a foreigner, though they
would prefer an Italian to run the bank, the source added.
However, there is a consensus among the shareholders that
candidates should come from outside the bank, the sources said.
A UniCredit spokesman declined to comment.
Among those seen as potential successors, sources have cited
UBS's investment banking boss, Andrea Orcel, the head
of Mediobanca, Alberto Nagel, and Merrill Lynch's
Italy chief, Marco Morelli.
Nagel and Morelli were not immediately available for
comment. UBS said it does not comment on market speculation.
Reports of investor dissatisfaction with Ghizzoni have
dogged the bank for months as UniCredit, Italy's only globally
systemically important financial institution, has failed to put
to rest worries it may need a capital increase.
Pressure grew on Ghizzoni last week after UniCredit reported
a dip in its core capital at the end of the first quarter. The
stock has lost 44 percent this year, faring worse than Italy's
banking index.
The bank's decision to be the sole guarantor of a risky 1.5
billion euros capital increase at mid-tier lender Banca Popolare
di Vicenza has also been questioned.
UniCredit could have been required to raise capital of its
own as a result of underwriting the share sale, but was relieved
of this obligation by a newly created bank fund, which ended up
with a 99 percent stake in Vicenza as the fund-raising flopped.
Asked about reports about his possible exit, Ghizzoni said
on May 10 he felt calm and it was up to shareholders and the
board to decide.
He said the bank had followed standard procedures for the
underwriting of the Vicenza cash call and that the UniCredit
board "appreciated the explanations I provided and understood
the sense of the transaction."
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Joshua Franklin;
Writing by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Alexander Smith and Louise
Heavens)