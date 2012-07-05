MILAN, July 5 Bank deposits at Italy's biggest lender by assets UniCredit continued to rise into the second quarter of this year despite growing tensions in weaker euro zone members, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Thursday.

Customers of hard-pressed Greek banks have been pulling out a large chunk of their savings amid uncertainty about the country staying in the euro zone and troubled Spanish lender Bankia had also suffered some outflows.

Overall Italian bank deposits, which have eased at the peak of the euro zone debt crisis, started to rise again in March.

"Deposits at group level and in Italy have been rising in the last quarter of 2011 and in the first quarter this year. More recent numbers continue to support this trend," Ghizzoni said at a meeting with the foreign press.

Yet, bad loans at the bank were increasing, reflecting the ongoing economic crisis.

"Bad loans are rising, although the situation is still under control and manageable," he said.

Ghizzoni said the decision by Pamplona Capital Management to invest 5 percent in UniCredit was friendly and dismissed press talk of a certain uneasiness among shareholders.

"They have not asked us for anything in terms of governance and they have told us this is a friendly investment aimed at bringing value," Ghizzoni said.

London-based fund Pamplona is backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group.

Ghizzoni said the bank stuck to targets unveiled in its business plan last year, despite turmoil in the euro zone and a worsening Italian economic situation.

"This is a more difficult year than expected but I am rather confident as the group is solid in terms of capital and profitability," the Italian executive added. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Gianluca Semeararo)