MILAN May 12 UniCredit is confident
it will pass a Europe-wide health check of banks without needing
additional capital, its Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said
on Monday.
"Up to now we maintain a good level of confidence that the
process will be successfully completed," Ghizzoni told analysts
in a conference call after Italy's biggest bank by assets
reported first-quarter results.
He said criteria published by the European Banking Authority
for a stress test of lenders were more favourable than expected
on the real estate front, while the bank "was looking with
attention" at the impact of its exposure to eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by
Isla Binnie)