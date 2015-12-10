(Adds CEO comments)
MILAN Dec 10 UniCredit hopes to wrap
up the sale of its Ukrainian business early next year as Italy's
biggest bank by assets presses ahead with a series of disposals,
its CEO said.
In August UniCredit started three months of exclusive talks
to sell Ukrsotsbank to ABH Holdings, part of Russia's Alfa
Group.
"I confirm the exclusive talks with Alfa group ... we hope
to close the deal at the start of next year," Federico Ghizzoni
told reporters.
In an interview with a Polish daily on Thursday, Ghizzoni
said the bank might hike the capital of its Ukrainian unit in
2016 if conditions for a sale were unfavourable.
UniCredit, a market leader in central and eastern Europe,
has long flagged the sale of Ukrsotsbank, but the process has
been held back by the crisis in Ukraine.
Asked about Russia, Ghizzoni said he was pleased with the
lender's business there and did not intend to sell it.
The CEO, who confirmed the bank was not interested in
acquisitions and was focused more on selling assets, said the
deal to merge its Pioneer asset management business with that of
Santander would be completed in the second quarter next
year.
He also said a decision on whether to restructure or sell
its retail business in Austria would be taken very soon.
UniCredit's recent business plan included job cuts and
efficiency moves but no capital increase, as the bank moves to
shore up core capital which stood at around 10.5 percent at the
end of September.
"We are comfortable with our capital position," he said.
UniCredit's contribution to the rescue package for four
Italian small banks, not already accounted for, will trim about
three basis points from its capital base, he said.
The CEO also said the level of bad loans was the main
problem facing Italian banks, adding it was an issue the banks
themselves needed to address.
Italy is looking at possible ways to help its lenders shed
non-performing loans. But on Wednesday a source said talks with
the European Union on setting up a bad bank vehicle for domestic
banks had got virtually nowhere.
"Either a solution is found by Dec. 31 or it's pointless
continuing talks over a bad bank with Brussels," Ghizzoni said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes)