MILAN May 31 Some institutional investors at UniCredit are losing patience with the pace of progress by big shareholders in finding a new head, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Federico Ghizzoni agreed to step down as chief executive of Italy's biggest bank last Tuesday after growing shareholder discontent over share price performance, profitability and capital undermined his position.

The move is expected to lead to a broader shake-up of the bank group and possibly a multi-billion euro capital increase.

"The process needs to be speeded up so they can come up with a CEO that marks a clear break with the past and overhaul the group and top management," one of the sources said.

Some investors had been expecting a clearer outcome to last Tuesday's board meeting, the sources said, adding the feeling now was that the whole process could take longer than expected.

Concern is growing that disagreement among key shareholders over the ideal candidate could drag things out so that no name is ready for an UniCredit board set for June 9.

"I can tell you that the board is not united on the shortlist of names. They all have different expectations, ambitions and objectives," a source familiar with the matter said.

"It's difficult to find a candidate that suits everyone and there are not many people who could take the job," the source added.

A committee of UniCredit board members is due to meet on Wednesday to appoint a headhunter to come up with a list of candidates.

The list will then be handed to a nomination committee at the bank which will in turn select a name, or names, to be presented to the board for final choice.

Candidates tipped for the job of CEO include Frenchman Jean-Pierre Mustier, a former Societe Generale and UniCredit executive, and Merrill Lynch's Italy chief Marco Morelli. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Adrian Croft)