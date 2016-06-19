ROME, June 19 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest bank by assets, is set to name former industry minister
Corrado Passera as chief executive officer next week, Il Fatto
Quotidiano newspaper reported on Sunday without citing sources.
UniCredit declined to comment. It was not immediately
possible to reach Passera for comment.
The bank's current chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni, has
faced growing investor discontent with the bank's poor share
price performance and stretched capital base. He agreed last
month to step down when a successor is found.
Il Fatto said UniCredit would name Passera, who has also
served as chief of the bank's biggest domestic rival Intesa
Sanpaolo, on Friday, a day after Britain is due to
vote on whether to remain a member of the European Union.
Sources close to UniCredit shareholders said the question of
the new chief executive was still up in the air.
