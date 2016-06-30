MILAN, June 30 Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, has appointed French investment banker Jean-Pierre Mustier as its new chief executive, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The bank held an extraordinary board meeting on Thursday which unanimously backed Mustier's appointment, the sources said. Mustier has previously headed the investment banking divisions of Societe Generale and UniCredit. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)