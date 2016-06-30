BRIEF-Berendsen says Elis' revised proposal significantly undervalues co
* Berendsen - confirms that it has, together with its advisers, carefully reviewed preliminary and conditional proposal made by ELIS on 16 may 2017
MILAN, June 30 Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, has appointed French investment banker Jean-Pierre Mustier as its new chief executive, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
The bank held an extraordinary board meeting on Thursday which unanimously backed Mustier's appointment, the sources said. Mustier has previously headed the investment banking divisions of Societe Generale and UniCredit. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
LONDON, May 18 Specialist annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 13 percent rise in first-quarter new business sales on Thursday, lifted by strong sales of group annuities to companies, sending its shares higher.