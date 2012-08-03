MILAN Aug 3 UniCredit's CEO Federico
Ghizzoni said on Friday he did not see any particular tension
among the shareholders of top investment bank Mediobanca
, whose head is being investigated for obstructing
regulators.
However, when asked whether he still supported Mediobanca's
CEO Alberto Nagel, Ghizzoni said he would not comment while the
probe was ongoing.
"It is not a lack of support for Nagel, but respect for the
work of magistrates," Ghizzoni told reporters.
UniCredit is Mediobanca's single biggest shareholder.
Nagel, Italy's most powerful banker, was questioned by
magistrates this week for allegedly striking a secret "golden
handshake" deal with the former owners of insurer Fondiaria-SAI
to pave the way for a merger of the Fondiaria group
with peer Unipol.
"It does not seem to me that there are particular tensions
within Mediobanca or among shareholders. Let's go on holiday and
we will see in September," Ghizzoni said.
Ghizzoni also said his bank had not been contacted by any
authority regarding various probes about the possible
manipulation of Euribor, following the Libor scandal in Britain.
He said the bank had nonetheless conducted internal checks
about its procedures and no "negative cases" had emerged.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)