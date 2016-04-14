ROME, April 14 The chief executive of UniCredit said on Thursday he was pleased with his relation with the board of the Italian bank, playing down reports that he has lost the support of influential shareholders.

Federico Ghizzoni told a shareholder meeting that the atmosphere inside Italy's biggest bank by assets was "serene."

"I'm extremely satisfied about the relations that I have with the board both from a personal and professional point of view," he said.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)