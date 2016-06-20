BRIEF-Fitch says rapid growth of Chinese investment cos is building risks
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
MILAN, June 20 Former Industry Minister Corrado Passera is among the candidates being examined by UniCredit for the job of chief executive, a source close to a key shareholder at Italy's biggest bank by assets said on Monday.
The source said no decision had yet been taken.
Passera left the job of CEO at domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo in 2011 to serve in Mario Monti's government at the height of the euro zone's debt crisis.
Il Fatto Quotidiano wrote on Sunday that the bank could appoint him CEO as early as this week. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* On Chinese investment cos, their strategies and risk controls have not been tested by significant market volatility or an economic downturn
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment Companies in China https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898060 HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 17 (Fitch) Chinese investment companies (ICs) have grown rapidly over the last five years due to loose monetary policy and government support for investment that diversifies the economy and helps local companies to expand overseas. Strong growth is likely to be maintained over the long term, notwithstanding c