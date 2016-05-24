(Repeats with no changes)
MILAN/LONDON May 24 A long-delayed deal between
UniCredit and Santander to merge their fund
management businesses has been put on hold, as the Italian bank
gears up for a new CEO before reviewing options on the fate of
its Pioneer unit, four sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
UniCredit and Santander announced an agreement in April 2015
to merge Pioneer with Santander Asset management, six months
after saying they were in talks to combine the two businesses.
But the deal stalled over regulatory and governance hurdles
and is now likely to be ditched altogether given the imminent
departure of UniCredit's CEO Federico Ghizzoni, who is expected
to resign at a board meeting on Tuesday, two sources said.
"The sale is currently frozen. (UniCredit's) new management
will review the deal," said one of the sources.
"There are high chances that the Santander deal will be
called off," the source said, adding there was a "queue" of
alternative buyers for Pioneer.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio, Pamela Barbaglia, Gianluca
Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)