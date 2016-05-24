* Deal announced last year, stalled over regulatory issues
* New UniCredit CEO could ditch accord with
Santander-sources
* UniCredit board meeting on CEO replacement
(Adds background, quote, UniCredit and Santander no comment)
By Paola Arosio and Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN/LONDON, May 24 A long-delayed deal between
UniCredit and Santander to merge their fund
management businesses has been put on hold as the Italian bank
looks for a new CEO, four sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
UniCredit and Santander announced an agreement in April last
year to merge Pioneer with Santander Asset management, six
months after saying they were in talks to combine the two
businesses.
But the deal stalled over regulatory and governance hurdles
and is now likely to be ditched altogether given the imminent
departure of UniCredit's CEO Federico Ghizzoni, who is expected
to resign at a board meeting on Tuesday, two sources said.
"The sale is currently frozen. (UniCredit's) new management
will review the deal," said one of the sources.
"There is a high chance the Santander deal will be called
off," the source said, adding there was a "queue" of alternative
buyers for Pioneer.
Confirmation that the accord is being called off could add
to pressure on Italy's biggest bank by assets to launch a rights
issue, with analysts saying it would need to raise between 5
billion and 10 billion euros to bolster its finances.
The deal with Santander would create one of Europe's leading
asset gatherers with 400 billion euros ($446 billion) under
management.
It would give Pioneer an enterprise value of 2.75 billion
euros and could add 25 basis points to UniCredit's core capital
base, which is stretched and lags behind peers.
One of the sources said Pioneer would eventually be sold,
but UniCredit needed to find a better buyer "to help maximize
Pioneer's value and extract distribution and cost synergies."
UniCredit is reviewing the sale of other assets, including
stakes in online broker Fineco, Poland's Bank Pekao
and Turkey's Yapi Kredi, a source said last
week.
However, any disposals would have to be decided by the new
chief executive, prompting another source to say "all strategic
operations are being put on ice."
Ghizzoni, who earlier this month said he hoped to close the
deal with Santander by the end of the year, said on Monday the
two sides were still working on the merger.
"Unfortunately there are no new developments, but we should
have news soon, within a few weeks. We are still waiting for the
response of regulators to see whether the transaction can be
done or not," he said.
A UniCredit spokesman declined to comment further. Santander
declined to comment.
Among candidates tipped to replace Ghizzoni are Jean-Pierre
Mustier, a former Societe Generale and UniCredit
executive, UBS's investment banking boss, Andrea Orcel,
and Merrill Lynch's Italy chief, Marco Morelli.
The head of Mediobanca, Alberto Nagel, has also
been mentioned as a possible candidate but three sources said he
did not appear to be interested in the job.
A decision on Ghizzoni's replacement is expected in the next
couple of weeks, possibly by a June 9 board meeting.
(additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia
Aloisi; editing by Adrian Croft)