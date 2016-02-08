BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
MILAN Feb 8 Leonardo Del Vecchio, an influential investor in Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit , said on Monday that the lender may need management changes to adapt to a new economic environment.
Del Vecchio told La Repubblica newspaper in an interview that the bank's CEO Federico Ghizzoni, who according to press reports faces criticism from some of the bank's shareholders, is a "good banker".
"But perhaps the bank today needs changes that are so radical that they can only be achieved through discontinuity," Del Vecchio said.
According to a filing to Italy's market watchdog in April, Del Vecchio owns just under 2 percent in UniCredit through his holding company Delfin.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous session.