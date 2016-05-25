MILAN May 25 Shares in UniCredit were
higher in early trading on Wednesday after the lender said its
CEO Federico Ghizzoni was to step down in a widely expected
move.
On Monday Italy's biggest bank by assets said it had asked
Chairman Giuseppe Vita to start the succession process and that
Ghizzoni would stay on until a replacement was found.
The move is expected to lead to a broader shake-up of the
group and possibly a multi-billion euro capital increase.
Milan broker ICBPI said there was no surprise in the
decision which had been in the air for some time.
"The new board (after the new CEO arrives) will probably
approve a new business plan which will have to tackle the
capital question," the broker said.
At 0715 GMT UniCredit shares were up 0.26 percent.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)