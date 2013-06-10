MILAN, June 10 The chief executive of Italian
bank UniCredit said on Monday bank stress tests could
be done in two stages, starting with local tests in 2013 and
moving to EU-wide tests by a European authority the following
year.
"Even we don't have precise information. There was an
initial informal statement to the major banks which explained
there will be stress tests in two different stages," Federico
Ghizzoni said in a briefing with the press.
Ghizzoni said the local test in Italy would be carried out
by the Bank of Italy. He said a European authority would then
step in the next year, but added he did not yet know which.
He said the tests would probably be based on asset quality
and bad loan coverage.
