BRIEF-Transcorp International recommends dividend at 0.16 rupees per share
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 1 Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, appointed Bernardo Mingrone as its new group chief financial officer, it said on Thursday.
Mingrone was previously CFO at Monte dei Paschi di Siena .
At UniCredit, he will have responsibility for Planning, Finance & Treasury and Investor Relations, reporting to Deputy General Manager for Strategy and Finance Marina Natale, the bank said.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0737 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 8 *545.3 85.7 -664.6 ^May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28