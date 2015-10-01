MILAN Oct 1 Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, appointed Bernardo Mingrone as its new group chief financial officer, it said on Thursday.

Mingrone was previously CFO at Monte dei Paschi di Siena .

At UniCredit, he will have responsibility for Planning, Finance & Treasury and Investor Relations, reporting to Deputy General Manager for Strategy and Finance Marina Natale, the bank said.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)