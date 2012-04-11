* Shortlist narrowed to two candidates-sources

MILAN, April 11 The chairman of German insurer Allianz in Italy and an experienced Italian manager who sits on the board of Fiat are the front runners to become UniCredit's next chairman, two sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.

The sources said that a shortlist of four candidates for the job had been narrowed down to Giuseppe Vita, head of Allianz in Italy, and Gian-Maria Gros Pietro, a former Eni chairman who sits on the board of several Italian industrial groups including Fiat.

A decision could come on Thursday when UniCredit's core foundation shareholders meet to discuss the appointment, which will also top the agenda of the bank's governance committee later in the day, the sources said.

"The aim is to pick the new chairman tomorrow," one of the sources said.

The same source added that Vita was seen as a slight favourite over Gros Pietro because of his German connections, which should please the German component of the UniCredit group represented by its HVB unit.

Vita is currently also chairman of the supervisory board at German publisher Axel Springer and has been chairman of Deutsche Bank in Italy.

"He speaks German, which helps, and would not overshadow (UniCredit CEO Federico) Ghizzoni," the source said.

UniCredit's outgoing chairman, Germany's Dieter Rampl, is leaving after two mandates following a clash with some of the bank's shareholders over plans to reduce the number of board seats.

Italy's biggest bank by assets has to present a list of candidates for its board, which is coming up for renewal, by April 16. (Reporting By Paola Arosio and Andrea Mandala; editing by Keiron Henderson)