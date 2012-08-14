(Refiles to correct byline)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Aug 14 (IFR) - UniCredit will sell the first Italian
covered bond in a year later on Tuesday, and at a level way
tighter than where equivalent maturity BTPs are trading.
The borrower mandated CA CIB, Natixis, SG and UniCredit to
manage its no-grow EUR750m long five-year issue due 31 January
2018.
The bank was the last Italian issuer to price a covered bond
in August 2011, a EUR1bn October 2021 deal. Since then, supply
has ground to a halt as Italian banks have either raised
liquidity from the European Central Bank or have focused instead
on the senior market.
The guidance of 290bp to 295bp over mid-swaps is between
95bp and 100bp through the Italian government curve, the first
time a deal has priced that far through the sovereign in the
covered bond market. UniCredit's last Obbligazioni Bancarie
Garantite priced flat to BTPs.
"There is a huge supply and demand imbalance in the market
right now which means that you get these kind of anomalies,"
said a covered bond syndicate banker.
The lack of recent supply makes it difficult to estimate the
new issue premium, but one banker suggested UniCredit was paying
around 30bp versus its secondary curve.
The transaction had an order book of over EUR1bn at the last
update with the guidance remaining unchanged.
"The issuer did a lot of investor work before the
announcement and we had a very strong reverse inquiry," said a
lead manager. "At the guidance, we should end up with a 4%
coupon which is what drove the price guidance."
A market observer said that while the spread through
governments was impressive, it was still a high price to pay for
the issuer given that it is using up precious collateral.
"The spread at almost 300bp is very wide in the context of
the senior market where issuers don't have to use up
collateral," he said.
Intesa was the last Italian bank to tap the senior market in
July when it priced a EUR1bn three-year at 410bp over mid-swaps.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)