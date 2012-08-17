(Corrects amount UniCredit took at the ECB LTRO in paragraph 21
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Aug 16 (IFR) - UniCredit won plaudits for a
successful covered bond which priced deeply through the
government curve. The question now is whether that
groundbreaking print can be replicated by fellow Italian, or
possibly even Spanish banks.
Some EUR2.2bn of orders from 113 investors poured into the
EUR750m January 2018 issue - the first Italian Obbligazioni
Bancarie Garantite since a UniCredit EUR1bn 10-year priced in
August last year - despite the print at 97.5bp through BTPs.
Market access from peripheral banks has at times been
curtailed by the fact their covered bonds curve trade way
through their own government paper, making it difficult for
investors to justify buying a deal from a relative value
perspective.
The trade priced at 290bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of
+290/+295 guidance, benefiting from a lack of supply and
investors' desperation to lock in yield.
"This marks a structural change in the market as the rule
had always previously been that you needed to price above the
government curve," said Philipp Waldstein, head of group
strategic funding and portfolio at UniCredit.
"I don't see why this could not be applied to other
jurisdictions but it works best in Italy where the indebtedness
of the private sector is very low and the leverage in the
mortgage market is also very low."
The outperformance of covered bonds versus the sovereign
curve is not just an Italian phenomenon, and since March,
Spanish paper has also outperformed BONOs as investors seek
safety in collateralised issues.
National champions like Santander and BBVA were quoted
around 75bp through govvies this week for example, in sharp
contrast to what they paid earlier on this year. A three-year
for Santander priced in February came around 65bp back of BONOs.
Vincent Hoarau, head of covered bond syndicate at CA CIB,
which led the UniCredit issue alongside Natixis, SG and
UniCredit, said that there was no reason why national champions
in Spain couldn't look at a trade.
"If UniCredit can do it, I don't see why a BBVA or Santander
can't," he said. "Investors are more focused on the coupon
levels and the overall market backdrop and were not so focused
on the relative value versus govvies. They are sitting on a lot
of cash which is a costly situation, and are desperately looking
for assets."
Many bankers think Spanish banks will have to learn to
accept the market levels. Several say they ruled out issuance at
levels above 200bp-250bp over. To put it into context, a
Santander 2017 bond was quoted at 375bp-400bp over mid-swaps on
Thursday.
Meanwhile, another banker on the UniCredit issue was not as
optimistic as Hoarau. "There is a lot more resistance from
investors when it comes to Spanish names who have a lot more
outstanding and it's just not the same dynamics," the banker
said. "You could see a name like Intesa decide to come though."
Bankers agreed that the pricing level of the deal was
further validation of the popularity of covered bonds as an
asset class. "After all, with a covered bond, you are protected
with collateral," Hoarau said. "With sovereign bonds, you have
to deal with the fact that the central bank could end up being a
preferred creditor."
EXPENSIVE FUNDING
While the 97.5bp print through BTPs was clearly impressive,
mid-swaps plus 290bp is not a cheap funding level for the bank
however, especially on a collateralised basis.
Elevated spreads are a matter of fact for Italian banks, who
have also had to pay up for senior funding. Intesa was the last
Italian bank to tap the senior market in July when it priced a
EUR1bn three-year at 410bp over mid-swaps, reflecting how
expensive it is to fund for Italian banks. A EUR1.5bn five-year
priced for UniCredit in February came at 345bp over mid-swaps
over, again, a historically elevated level.
"The level we had to pay was wide and offers tremendous
value but the aim of this deal was to some extent a political
statement," said UniCredit's Waldstein.
"Also, you need to consider versus other relative value
points and this is 200bp inside our CDS and 180bp below our
senior level. Furthermore, we have seen a massive repricing on
the asset side."
COLLATERAL GLITCH
Leads said the issuer's maximum EUR750m requirement had
helped the dynamics of the trade in terms of final pricing.
This raised some eyebrows in the market, with bankers
expecting at least EUR1bn from an issuer like UniCredit, and a
number of sources suggested UniCredit had capped the size
because of collateral constraints.
"It's not collateral so much but effective use of that
collateral that's been an issue from what I understand," said a
banker. "For a larger deal, they would have to pledge more
collateral to make sure they maintain the necessary levels of
overcollateralisation to keep the rating."
UniCredit took EUR26bn from the much cheaper European
Central Bank LTRO operation which would have been a more
efficient use of that collateral, especially at a time when
mortgage lending is not growing at pace.
"EUR750m was the maximum capacity in terms we could do as we
had an increase in overcollateralisation (OC) and we need to
transfer more collateral into the cover pool," said Waldstein.
"However, this is a technical issue as we segregate assets
step-by-step as we plan to do our next transfer in Q4 this year.
The increase in OC has been driven by rating agencies
requirements."
