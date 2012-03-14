ROME, March 14 Unicredit Chief Executive
Federico Ghizzoni said on Wednesday that there were signs that
banks were offering more credit in the first quarter, but little
of this was being used by firms for investment.
Speaking on the margins of a conference in Rome, Ghizzoni
also renewed attacks by banks on a government plan to eliminate
commission charges on credit lines, saying the proposal was
"absurd" and would have a extremely damaging impact on banks.
"It seems that the demad for credit is gradually returning
in January-March and banks are responding more," Ghizzoni told
reporters.
"Demand for credit for investment is still lacking," he
added, saying requests for loans were almost exclusively for
cash management purposes.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Gavin Jones)