MUNICH May 13 Hypovereinsbank, the German unit
of Italian lender Unicredit, is considering a sale of
its online broker DAB, Chief Executive Theodor Weimer
said on Tuesday.
No decision regarding a potential divestment of the unit has
yet been made, Weimer said. He added that a revamp of
Hypovereinsbank's retail business had led to DAB losing
importance within the group and now being regarded as
non-strategic.
Last month, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni had said that
DAB was an important asset for the group, though this could
change in the future.
HVB has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to evaluate
strategic options for DAB, sources familiar with the matter have
said.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Victoria Bryan)