MILAN May 5 Italy's Unicredit will soon let potential buyers of its Credit Management Bank unit look at its financial data, the lender's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.

"We are about to open the data room (to interested parties)," Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

UniCredit expects to complete the sale by the end of the year, Ghizzoni said, reiterating that investor interest for the debt collection unit appeared to be high. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)