UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
MILAN May 5 Italy's Unicredit will soon let potential buyers of its Credit Management Bank unit look at its financial data, the lender's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.
"We are about to open the data room (to interested parties)," Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of an event.
UniCredit expects to complete the sale by the end of the year, Ghizzoni said, reiterating that investor interest for the debt collection unit appeared to be high. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million