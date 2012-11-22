MILAN Nov 22 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest bank in terms of assets, was on Thursday facing court
action relating to sales of derivatives products sold to a local
administration in northern Italy.
Consumer group Adusbef said in a statement a judge had asked
for the case to go to trial, adding a court hearing will take
place on July 11 2013.
It said the proceedings centred around six derivative
products sold to the city council of Acqui Terme, in the
Piedmont region, between 2004 and 2006.
In an emailed comment, UniCredit said it was convinced it
had committed no irregularity.
"...(We) trust that in the courtroom it will emerge that the
accusations are unfounded," the bank said.
It is the latest in a series of legal cases pitting
cash-hungry Italian local authorities against domestic and
international banks over complex financial deals that turned
sour.
The Italian Treasury estimates around 600 local authorities
in Italy have bought around 36 billion euros ($46.39 billion) in
derivative products.
In the most high-profile case to date, Depfa Bank, Deutsche
Bank, JPMorgan and UBS are
currently embroiled in a court case over the sale of derivatives
deals to the city of Milan. The banks deny any wrongdoing.
($1 = 0.7761 euros)
