BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
ROME Jan 11 UniCredit will emerge stronger from the difficult capital raising operation it is currently implementing, the head of the European Banking Authority Andrea Enria said on Wednesday.
"UniCredit is making a notable and difficult effort to raise funds on the markets but it will be a strong bank afterwards and this is the message which should get through to public opinion," he told a hearing in the Italian parliament.
UniCredit stock slumped dramatically ahead of a 7.5 billion euro rights issue which runs to Jan. 27, although its shares have recovered some ground in the past two days.
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding.