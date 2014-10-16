MILAN Oct 16 Any individual problems for
Italian lenders that may be uncovered in a pan-European banking
asset review will not pose a systemic risk for Italy, Federico
Ghizzoni, the chief executive of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank
by assets, said on Thursday.
Ghizzoni added that he expected Italian banks to pass the
test "overall". European authorities will publish results of the
setor-wide health check on Oct. 26.
Ghizzoni was speaking at a press conference after shares in
Italy's third-biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena
slumped to an all-time low on Thursday, as fears it could fail
the European tests combined with a fraught global economic
backdrop weighed on the sector.
Ghizzoni also said UniCredit would decide in the next few
days with whom to continue talks for the sale of its UCCMB bad
loans unit.
The sale could yield 700 million euros ($897 million) and
sees a consortium comprising U.S. asset manager Fortress
and Italian property group Prelios pitted against a
group of investors led by U.S. private equity fund Lone Star.
