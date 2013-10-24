BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
MILAN Oct 24 UniCredit's Managing Director Roberto Nicastro said on Thursday Italy's biggest bank by assets was not concerned about an upcoming asset quality review of lenders by the European Central Bank.
"We are particularly serene," Roberto Nicastro told reporters. "Our group is extremely diversified and subject to constant checks by the Bank of Italy," he said, adding that the Italian central bank was known to be a tough regulator.
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )